The doctors called effective remedy for osteoarthritis
Hydrodynamic regime implies the presence of a lubricant between the two surfaces, the boundary surface directly contiguous to each other and the thickness of the lubricant layer is smaller than the roughness of the surfaces.
Lubrication in a hydrodynamic mode occurs when the connection moves quickly and it is not under pressure with great force. In this mode, the joints are lubricated mainly in this connection as hyaluronic acid, thick and sticky like motor oil. On the market are a large number of foodstuff and medicines intended for the treatment of disorders of the lubricant in the hydrodynamic regime, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Toneto.
But hyaluronic acid are ineffective when the joint is a strong pressure, for example during running or jumping. High pressure hyaluronic acid literally squeezed out of the gap between the cartilage and the synovial fluid fraction, containing bound water of the sugar stick to the surface of the cartilage.
The procedure, developed by experts of Cornell University, is the adding (by injection) on the surface of articular cartilage synthetic grease, binds to its surface and softening the contact of the cartilage while running or jumping.
They have developed a synthetic polymer, a simple production. This copolymer mimicking the structure of lubricin, glycoprotein that protects the cartilage in load bearing joints in the boundary lubrication regime, it is part of the synovial fluid.
A new option in the treatment of osteoarthritis is currently undergoing clinical trials on animals, but the authors believe that the synthetic lubricant will help in osteoarthritis in humans.