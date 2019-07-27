The doctors called food, after which it bad to drink coffee
Some food combinations adversely affect health.
Some food is better not to drink coffee. This leads to adverse processes in the body, which can become a trigger for a number of diseases.
Experiments of scientific experts have shown that coffee drink after fatty foods, contributing to a sharp increase in the level of blood sugar.
“Even in a healthy person the blood sugar level jumps dramatically after he was treated and fatty foods. If he washed down his dinner of coffee, sugar levels increased twice: about the same amount of sugar in the blood can be observed in people with an increased risk of developing diabetes”, is given in the publication of the opinion of scientists.
Watching voluntarily participated in the experiment, the researchers found: fatty foods increases the sugar level in the blood of a healthy person by 32%. At the same time, according to researchers, the growth effect of sugar in the blood in such circumstances may occur for several hours after you eat. When volunteers who ate fatty food, then for five hours, drank two cups of coffee, their blood sugar levels increased by as much as 65%.
According to doctors, saturated fats interfere with the body’s normal metabolize glucose, and caffeinated beverages only exacerbate this violation. “If a person accustomed to drink coffee, sandwiches, burgers or fried potatoes, the sugar level in the blood rises too often — this will inevitably affect the whole body,” warned the researchers.