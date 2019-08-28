The doctors called foods that affect psoriasis treatment
Doctors of hospital of Leipzig (UKL) for the first time found that changes in eating habits can influence the success of treatment of psoriasis. They noticed that eating foods with lots of saturated fats aggravate the disease.
In August, the world’s first study showed that changes in eating habits or any special diet can influence the success of treatment of psoriasis. People suffering from this disease are often genetically predisposed to it, and its development are strongly influenced by lifestyle and nutrition. Psoriasis is one of the recognized chronic disease who, it is characterized by a generally undulating course with periods of spontaneous or caused by a variety of influences. According to the researchers, it is more saturated fatty acids present in many foods contribute to inflammatory processes, exacerbating the disease. Scientists have found that reduced amounts of these fatty acids led to a significant improvement.
Particular attention doctors pay acid omega-3. She should reduce inflammation in the body. Doctors expect from unsaturated fatty acids positive effects on psoriasis. In addition, there is information about the impact of excess weight on the course of the disease, but their relationship is unclear.