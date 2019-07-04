The doctors called incompatible with microwave products
Microwave has become for modern people real salvation. Now you don’t have to endlessly stand at the stove and wait for food to be warmed. Just a minute and you’re done. But there are some products that absolutely can not be reheated in the microwave.
Sour-milk products
Such products it is better not to warm up in the microwave. The fact that the milk will curdle and turn sour. This happens with all types of dairy products. In addition, the composition of such products is useful for intestinal bifidobacteria. Under the influence of microwaves they die, with the result that the meaning of the consumption of such a product is lost.
Greens
Parsley, dill, spinach, cilantro – this and other herbs cannot be heated in the microwave. From this, all useful properties will be lost. More intense becomes the effect of nitrates that are contained in greens. Moreover, such products are heated in the microwave, can cause poisoning and indigestion.
Mushrooms
Ideally, the mushrooms need to eat immediately after cooking. However, we understand that it is not always possible to do, so people are forced to heat food with this product in the microwave. But this leads to the fact that the mushrooms be absolutely useless proteins in their structure destroyed, the formation of swelling and heaviness in the stomach.
Eggs
It is a real protein bomb balls absolutely can not be reheated in the microwave. The fact is that heating this product will release toxins that are harmful to human digestion. Furthermore, when warming up there is an allocation of water vapor. If the product is in the shell, it creates internal pressure that may result in the explosion. It is not always the eggs explode in the microwave. Perhaps this at a time when they already got.
Beef
To microwave the beef is a higher content of the carcinogen. Besides changing the structure of the molecules of proteins, fats, vitamins in the product.
Chicken
It should be noted that to microwave protein products should not. This applies to chicken meat including. Its protein structure changes that may lead to indigestion. To heat so that the meat was evenly warm on the inside and outside, and the microwave does not allow to do this. As a result of improper structure deprives the product of all values and leads to problems with the digestive system.
Potatoes
Here too not all so smoothly as it may seem. The potatoes will be completely different to digest after you’ve warmed up in the microwave. The starch breaks down and leads to deposition of fat. Therefore, it is better to eat it cold or warm in the oven.
Frozen foods
Of course, we want to make your life easier and put frozen food in the microwave to increase the speed of defrosting. But this is not worth it. This is especially true of berries, such as strawberries, cherries or cranberries. The fact is that microwaves destroy up to 60% of vitamin C and other nutrients that make the product completely pointless. Ideally, they should be thawed under room temperature.
Broccoli
The same goes for broccoli. When heating in the microwave kills 97% of minerals and vitamins, good for health. To cook a vegetable is better for a couple and eat immediately after cooking.