The doctors called products, which often aching joints

Experts have told how you can protect yourself people who have aching joints. The doctors called a foods that trigger inflammation and lead to complications.
You know, the joints are difficult to treat, and even surgery does not always eliminate the disease. Experts say, people with rheumatic diseases, osteoarthritis, gout, and arthritis, should carefully monitor their diet. The right diet can help to maintain health and to improve health. To do this in the first place significantly reduce the use of butter, cheese and red meat because they include saturated fats. Fatty acids omega-6 is also harmful for this group of people. They are beneficial to the brain, but when the sick joints it is necessary to abandon sunflower oil and corn oil, replacing it with linseed or olive. Not less harmful are TRANS fats contained in the composition store-bought pastries and fast food.
You should also reduce sugar consumption, as it leads to inflammation cytokines. Flour products are no less dangerous because after eating quickly converted into glucose. Harmful and salt for of these patients. This spice should be possible to exclude completely from the diet.