The doctors called products, which you can’t eat on an empty stomach
The doctors called a list of foods that will only bring harm if they are consumed on an empty stomach. The specialist also recommend alternative solutions for a quick “snack”.
Practitioner-gastroenterologist from new York University talked about some of the principles of nutrition that will help to maintain the health of the stomach and not have problems with digestion in the future. Lisa Gangi explained that some of the foods you should not eat on an empty stomach. So spicy and generously flavored with spices foods should not be used as a first food, as it may cause heartburn.
According to the dietitian-nutritionist Tamara Melton from the Academy of nutrition and dietetics Atlanta, fruit do not provide a quick feeling of satiety. They contained sugar enters the bloodstream more slowly due to the abundance of fiber, so there is a risk to eat more than the required norms. Expert advice to add to these snacks dairy products or nuts, which will contribute to the attainment of a sense of fullness.
Specialist in nutrition Lisa Gangi is not recommended to drink on an empty stomach oranges, mint, ketchup and coffee, which increase the acidity level in the stomach. Specialist advice to postpone these products for the dessert, and eat mashed potatoes or vegetables. So fast food is not turned into excess weight, due to the fast carbohydrates that give a feeling of satiety only for a short period of time, the doctor offers to replace the burgers, on sandwiches, with meat diet.
Dietitian Maria Bella says that there’s sushi on an empty stomach is not a good idea, as the soy sauce will make you thirsty, while white rice does not contain sufficient fibre, the brain does not understand what he feels. Confusing hunger and thirst the body receives a signal of increased appetite, which, in turn, is fraught with overeating. The expert believes that a salad eaten before a traditional Japanese dish, will help to rectify the situation and to avoid additional load on the stomach.