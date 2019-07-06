The doctors called risks from eating ice cream
If you often eat ice cream even in the heat, there is the chance of getting sick.
Doctors are told what health problems can occur if there is cold ice-cream in the heat. Changes in temperature can trigger acute respiratory infections and colds.
In the hot summer people try to cool off, why often undermine health. Most dangerous in such cases, are air conditioned, but the doctors also suggest be careful to eat the ice cream because at the elevated temperature of the cold product can adversely affect health.
People are trying to eat the product immediately after purchase when it had not warmed up and started to melt, but hot the larynx and airway in this case, get heat stress, and it often leads to acute respiratory infections and colds, said Dr. Andrew Tyazhelnikov.
The same effect happens when you drink chilled, especially carbonated beverages. Expert advises to barely quench the thirst of chilled water and drink it in small SIPS. Also suitable for juice, tea, and juice, but coffee and milkshakes is not the best choice.