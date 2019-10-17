The doctors called seven prevention high pressure
Doctors told how to prevent high blood pressure.
People suffering from hypertension, you should always keep your blood pressure under control, because of its sharp rise may result in stroke or stroke.
Also, doctors recommend that the elderly and those who have obesity, to monitor blood pressure continuously, so in the case of raising could be time to stabilize him.
Doctors have called the most effective measures of prevention of hypertension:
1. To get away from the stresses, conflicts, overly emotional situations. The concept of “blood plays” is familiar to many, but not all think about how dangerous is the manifestation of the load on the nervous system. Red cheeks and heat stress is a sign of high pressure.
2. The rejection of bad habits. This decision will benefit your health in General, but the first who will be grateful for it — the cardiovascular system.
3. Learn how to relax. This is very important and helpful for the nervous system, which often loosened and impair the health of the person, including age and causes high pressure. Meditate, do yoga, go to the pool or just a walk in the fresh air, if it calms you.
4. To cook tasty and healthy food. This prevention measure has several advantages: you will enjoy while cooking and eating the favorite dishes and help ensure that vessels are not clogged with toxins and cholesterol.
5. To communicate with people. A healthy pastime with like-minded people — a pledge of good mood and, consequently, health.
6. To plan your day. This way you will reduce the load on the nervous system and can avoid stress.
7. A good night’s sleep. Regular lack of sleep negatively affects health and wellbeing, so you should sleep at least 7 hours per night.
These preventive measures should be done daily, especially if you are hypertensive.