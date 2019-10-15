The doctors called signs of gastritis, which is often not suspected
Gastritis is a serious disease that, if untreated, can lead to cancer. To set the disease only with the help of endoscopy, however, there are some signs that help time to detect pathology.
Bloating. The stomach swells, not only because of gastritis. There are many reasons why this happens, and in most cases a significant danger to humans the phenomenon is not. But a swelling that occurs almost after every meal, is likely a sign that is developing gastritis.
Heartburn. Gastritis, and ulcer, is caused by infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which break the natural protection of the gastric mucosa, contributing to its ulceration. They also alter the enzyme activity and cause a burning sensation in the oesophagus.
A quick satiety. According to doctors, gastritis stomach faster collects gases that cause the feeling of fullness. Therefore, a person unexpectedly suddenly begins to eat the amount of food smaller than its former portions.
Weight loss. Taking into account the previous paragraph it is easy to imagine why the development of gastritis, people begin to lose weight without making special efforts. In the case of this disease food is no longer associated with pleasure, because eating often causes discomfort — a feeling of heaviness, heartburn, nausea, bloating. People unconsciously start to eat less.
A lack of vitamin B12. The main sources in our diet are meat, eggs and dairy products. If you use these products, but experience a loss of tone and loss of strength, probably this can be explained by the fact that the body still receives less vitamin, which helps him to maintain a normal level of energy. This can occur because of the activity of the bacteria Helicobacter pylori.