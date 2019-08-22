The doctors called signs of the diabetes
To identify diabetes in the initial stages of development very difficult. British doctors said that helps to know the disease and promptly seek help.
In diabetes the body produces insufficient amount of hormone insulin, which is responsible for the delivery to cells of glucose in the right quantity. Due to lack of insulin disorders occur in all types of metabolism and increases the level of blood sugar that is very harmful to overall health. Diabetes increases the risk of stroke, renal failure, myocardial infarction, gangrene of extremities, blindness. In addition, sharp fluctuations in blood sugar characteristic of this condition that cause life-threatening States: Hypo – and hyperglycemic coma.
British experts have established that the symptoms of the onset of diabetes can be vomiting and nausea, according to Medicalxpress.
“Frequent vomiting and nausea in combination with low blood pressure they say about the early development of diabetes,” said the doctors in his publication.
Doctors say: the days when the episodes happen with the manifestation of such symptoms, you need to fix. You should also seek medical help.
Doctors are reminded that diagnosing diabetes early in its occurrence in humans is very difficult. More than 70% of cases of diabetes mellitus of the 2nd type begins with no symptoms and is often diagnosed when already formed deviations, for example, blindness, atherosclerosis of vessels of lower extremities.
Among other clinical manifestations of diabetes experts dry mouth, thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, weakness, fatigue. Also, the disease may indicate skin effects, for example, the frequent pustular or fungal disease.