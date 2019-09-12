The doctors called signs, which give the alcoholic
According to who, the world 140 million alcoholics. And most of them are not treated. There are a few signs that produces the alcoholic.
Holidays only with alcohol
If New year, birthday, March 8 and other holidays is unthinkable for a person without alcohol, this is something to ponder. Most often it is not limited to one glass. An unhealthy desire to celebrate all the holidays with alcohol can indicate that the person is suffering from alcoholism.
Best PAL — he
The most obvious bell — what can a man drink alone. No wonder they say that alcoholism is when someone starts to drink one. People can motivate it anything, but more often the excuse sounds like “no one understands me” or “I have problems in my life.”
Want more
Once an alcoholic drinks one drink of alcohol and feel a little drunk, he can’t stop. They need more and more. Normal people can control themselves, and, if he was going to drink a little, so he will drink. In that situation it’s time to make the diagnosis. In addiction, this behavior is called “loss of control over drinking”.
Inappropriate behavior
If the person is not the first time drunk to inadequate state, it’s time to tie with alcohol. The behavior can manifest in any form: aggression, excessive friendliness to strangers, uninhibited. A person can stick to the strangers, to scream and fight back if it attempts to bring to life.
Heavy hangover
If you notice that the morning after taking alcohol, each time becoming worse and worse, it is necessary to reduce quantity of consumed alcohol. A bad sign — people can’t go to work after the party. It begins to develop assistenty syndrome. Signs of alcoholism can manifest itself in appearance: edema, bags under the eyes, obesity and beer belly.