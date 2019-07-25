The doctors called signs, which may indicate cancer
According to experts, any strange symptoms should be cause for a visit to the doctor, as it can be a sign of cancer or other diseases.
Doctors told about the symptoms that are considered characteristic of cancer. However, doctors stressed that to make the diagnosis just by description of symptoms is not – any condition may be particular reason that can be ascertained only by examination results. Therefore, the appearance of strange symptoms should quickly seek medical attention.
One of the alarming symptoms like weight loss. Often patients complain of decreased appetite, you may receive an aversion to certain products, often for meat. Cause for concern must be the pale skin, especially if it is accompanied by constant fatigue. With the appearance of small constant temperature for no apparent reason need to be examined.
There are signs that allow to suspect a cancer of appearances. The most basic of them – healing sores, growths on the skin, unexplained bruises, and swollen lymph nodes. Studies show that cancer can manifest itself in changes in the operation of the pupil, the coloring of the iris change the shape of the nails, the appearance of edema.