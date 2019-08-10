The doctors called simple rules of safe listening to music with headphones
The sound should not be too loud.
Experts claim that the volume of the sound in the headphones is of great importance and has an impact on our body. There are so-called upper safe limit of sound. Its value is 80 decibels.
However, the sound in many models of headphones can exceed 100 decibels. And has long been for anybody not a secret that listening to music at maximum volume affects hearing.
Researchers believe that even the sound intensity of 80 decibels can adversely affect hearing, especially if you’re used to listening to music throughout the day. The function of the damaged auditory nerve does not recover completely, which may eventually lead to hearing loss. It manifests itself in the gradual and almost imperceptible to human hearing loss.
In addition, regular listening to loud music and having other negative effects on the body. A person may experience headache, insomnia, fatigue and even memory loss.
The best, according to experts, is listening to music with sound included at half power (50-60 decibels). And even at medium volume is recommended to take breaks for 2-3 hours between use of headphones.