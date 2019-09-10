The doctors called the factors causing heart attack and stroke
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. In the world of health spoke about the risk factors, symptoms and reasons for the groups of dangerous diseases.
The most dangerous consequences of cardiovascular diseases are heart attack and stroke — they occur as a result of blockage of blood vessels leading to the heart or brain.
The blockage becomes a consequence of the formation of fatty deposits on the vessel wall and leads to myocardial infarction or ischemic stroke. And the bleeding vessels of the brain causes a hemorrhagic stroke.
Cause of myocardial infarction, as a rule, is the combination of different risk factors:
Smoking,
unhealthy diet and obesity,
the use of alcohol,
lack of physical activity,
high blood pressure,
diabetes
hyperlipidemia.
It is scientifically proven that quitting Smoking, abuse of alcohol, reducing the amount of salt in the diet, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, regular moderate exercise reduce the risk of developing these diseases.
In addition factors of cardiovascular disease are stress and heredity.
So, on cardiovascular disease can not guess, until it’s really bad. A heart attack or stroke may be the first warnings.
Symptoms of a heart attack:
pain or discomfort in the middle of the chest;
pain or discomfort in the arms, left shoulder, elbows, jaw, or back;
difficulty breathing or shortness of breath;
nausea or vomiting;
dizziness or loss of consciousness;
pallor and cold sweat.
It is worth noting that women often manifest the following symptoms: shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, back pain and jaw.
Symptoms of a stroke:
sudden weakness in face, arm or leg (often on one side),
sudden numbness of face, arm or leg,
confusion,
difficulty speaking or understanding speech,
the problem with the perception of one or both eyes,
difficulty walking,
dizziness, loss of balance or coordination,
strong causeless headache,
loss of consciousness or unconsciousness.
When such symptoms should immediately seek the help of experts.