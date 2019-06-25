The doctors called the fatal consequences of tattoos and body piercing
In the world of security who called on people to stop doing the tattoo or piercing.
The study showed how thousands of people suffer from infectious diseases as a result of tattooing or piercing. In turn, the doctors called the Russians the deadly consequences of wearable jewelry. They conducted a survey among the inhabitants of the country under the slogan: “got a tattoo? Prepare to die”.
Thus they tried to attract the attention of all those who are not armed with knowledge and wants to decorate their body. According to statistics, every fifth person with a tattoo suffer from side effects such as burns, oedemas, infectious diseases or open wounds festering. In addition, over the past 10 years, the number of specialized shops increased by 173%, but not all of them follow the rules. Side effects were one-fifth of those who have had tattoos, doing piercings, acupuncture or electrolysis in the last five years.
In the course of the study people, 90% at risk of fatal sepsis or HIV. Experts believe that a dirty needle or contaminated equipment is the main reason for this phenomenon. As you know, units coming to the salon Russians require licensed institutions and monitor the Assembly process equipment.
Since the opening of the salon or shop with the equipment that needs qualification, every citizen of Russia can open such a business. The so-called masters work at home, exposing hundreds of people at risk. The study’s author from the UK Shirley Kramer tries to implement licenses to provide such services.
“The growing popularity of tattoos, piercings and cosmetic procedures is an integral part of people who want to Express themselves and their individuality. However, for security reasons, should be open special schools, and the medical examination of employees is one of the main requirements when applying for a job,” — said the expert.