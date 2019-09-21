The doctors called the first symptoms of developing varicose veins
Varicose veins — something that worries many people, because it is not only a cosmetic problem, but a signal of a serious breach in health.
Under threat by those who have a genetic predisposition to weakness of the venous mesh.
Varicose blood vessels along which the blood flows to the heart are deformed, and worse begin to do their work.
Symptoms of varicose veins:
Hot throbbing pain;
Cramps and tingling in the muscles;
Pain when walking;
Swelling in the legs;
The feeling of bloating and heaviness in the legs;
Changes in the skin;
Convoluted, elongated varicose veins, protruding above the surface of the skin of legs and feet;
Spider veins (telangiectasia).