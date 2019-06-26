The doctors called the first symptoms of nail fungus
The experts identified ways to recognize nail fungus, capable of hitting not only the plate, but the finger. The disease is often called dermatophyte onychomycosis and onychomycosis.
The disease usually appears around dermatofita, mold and yeast begin to multiply in micropores and cracks. Over the years, the problem becomes more urgent due to the deterioration of blood circulation and slow down nail growth. The reasons causing the disease, a few: athlete’s foot, contact with an infected person, not synthetic socks and breathable shoes, heavy sweating, diabetes, weakened immunity, microtrauma on the skin.
For fungus characterized by the following symptoms: changes in shape and thickening of the nail, lamination, brittle, darkening, loss of gloss. Accurate diagnosis can put only a doctor. Not to run the disease, you need to watch for the first signs such as the appearance of white and yellow areas on the sides of the plate.
Women are recommended once a week to remove the varnish and allow the nails to “rest”. Dying tissue begin to exude an unpleasant smell, so when it appears, it is necessary to consult a doctor.