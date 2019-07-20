The doctors called the healthiest type of female figure
Women whose body fat accumulated in the hips, buttocks and legs, were the most protected from cardiovascular diseases.
Recently in the European Heart journal published the results of research by American scientists who studied how different types of female figures associated with cardiovascular disease. The data were analyzed by two and a half thousand women, health surveillance which lasted 18 years.
At the start of the research, all women had a normal body mass index did not suffer from cardiovascular disease and were already in postmenopausal women. For all the observations in 300 women were these or other cardiovascular disease. It turned out that the risk of these diseases associated with body shape.
So for women, whose figure was closer to the shape of an Apple is a relatively skinny legs, thighs and buttocks, but the full stomach, the risk of heart attacks and strokes was twice as high compared to those who have fat in the abdominal area was not enough. Conversely in women with a pear body shape (body fat mainly in the hips, buttocks and legs) the risk of cardiovascular disease was reduced by 40% compared to those who have fat accumulation in the buttocks and legs was very small.
The fact that fat deposits in the abdominal area lead to metabolic disorders, and it already provokes cardiovascular disease. However, why fat accumulation in the hips, legs and buttocks reduces the risk of these diseases, scientists have not yet clear.