The doctors called the possible causes of pain in the knees
The meniscus of the knee is a disease that is often referred to as a professional. It is most often aimed at athletes.
The meniscus is a cartilaginous layer that reduces friction is a shock absorber that stabilizes the joint in the knee. It is extremely important for health, so it is necessary to maintain a stable condition.
But what if it hurts the knee? How to treat a torn meniscus?
Causes damage to the meniscus
While walking the meniscus allows not to wash the knee. The main causes of problems with it include:
Blows and falls, knee injuries;
Injuries to the knee when the tibia is rotated outward or inward;
Sharp flexion of the knee from the position of the bent leg;
Degenerative changes;
The presence of rheumatism, chronic diseases.
The most common cause be injury, especially among young people involved in sports. Squats with dumbbells, punches in football, falling skiers – sport, affecting knee joints, can be the cause of meniscus tear. When the inflammation is necessary to immediately consult a doctor.
How is a meniscus tear
About the meniscus tear, it is impossible not to know. After a trauma or injury a person feels a click in the knee, which is accompanied by sharp and severe pain. Over time, this pain passes, it’s adaptation, although the patient feels discomfort.
Symptoms
Symptoms can be divided into acute and chronic periods. For a sharp characteristic:
Sharp pain on palpation;
Swelling, inflammation;
Pain when walking;
The distinctive click when bending and straightening the knee;
The temperature rise at the site of inflammation;
Bruising and redness on the knee.
In any case the patient suffers from severe pain, lameness. Sometimes aching pain tend to periodically disappear from what people might not immediately go to the hospital for timely treatment.
Diagnosis and treatment
Diagnosis of meniscus can be difficult. To do this, designate the number of surveys, for example, ultrasound, MRI, arthrography, arthroscopy. The results of the analyses will be clear what will need treatment – surgical or conservative.
Treatment occurs in several stages: physical therapy, reconstructive surgery and meniscectomy (meniscectomy). Surgery can have a number of advantages:
Quick recovery after surgery;
The lack of large incisions, scars;
No postoperative plaster bandage;
The ability to perform the surgery on an outpatient basis.
After surgery, the patient is prescribed physical therapy, which lasts about three weeks. You may also need physiotherapy, with the help of which muscles are in tone.
But with a slight meniscus tear may require conservative treatment. This period is required to reduce the physical strain on the knees, stop the exercise. With the improvement of symptoms assigned to remedial exercises, which strengthen muscles. Can also be medication the medications that have anti-inflammatory effect.