The doctors called the stroke symptoms that don’t seem dangerous
American doctors have described the symptoms of a stroke are often incorrectly interpreted and are not perceived as a threat. These include vision problems, headaches, forgetfulness and others.
Disturbances. If the picture in the eyes begins to see double, blurred or lost vision in one eye, can all be symptoms of acute disorders of cerebral circulation. They arise from the reduction of oxygen to the eyes due to lesions of the blood vessels. Meanwhile, the doctors, these symptoms are often associated with age or fatigue.
Numbness of the limbs after sleep. It would seem that common — swollen arm or leg after a night’s sleep. But if the feeling of numbness persists, it may be a sign of stroke. Numbness or weakness in one half of the body occurs due to the reduction of blood flow through the artery, which runs through the spine to the head.
The other speech. A sudden change in speech, unclear speech can also be symptoms of stroke.
Loss of coordination. If the person staggers when walking, not necessarily because he was drunk. Disturbed coordination, especially abruptly, as a sudden dizziness may indicate a brain stroke.
Forgetfulness. Yes, it often happens that it is impossible to remember a word that was well known before. But the strengthening of such forgetfulness, according to doctors, can be a symptom of having a microstroke. Therefore, if steel often suddenly forget the words, it is better to consult a specialist.
Headache. Pain that indicate a stroke, usually accompanied by some other symptoms of disturbed health. Among such symptoms are not uncommon and those that are already in this list.