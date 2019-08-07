The doctors called the symptoms of accumulation of toxins in the body
A person who does not pay due attention to their health, inside the body begin to accumulate harmful substances that worsen the condition of skin, hair and nails. Doctors called the symptoms of accumulation of toxins in the human body.
As long as the amount of harmful substances in the human body is small, disturbing changes do not occur. However, the increase in their number leads to the fact that urinary, digestive system and lungs cannot cope with the toxins and the body begins about this “signal”.
One of the first symptom is constipation, which indicates the accumulation of harmful substances in the gut, violating his work. Also fetid breath because of the overabundance of toxins in the liver or intestine is one of the signs.
You should pay attention to chronic fatigue, bad mood, which usually seized a sweet, subsequently weight gain. Patients with marked chronic inflammation, the result of the weakening of the immune system, fevers help the body eliminate through the skin toxins, and even headaches due to overstrain of the nervous system.
In the presence of such harmless, but alarming symptoms, you should not put off going to the doctor.