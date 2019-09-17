The doctors called unexpected factor that can cause diabetes
It is important to monitor the health of the liver.
The imbalance of insulin is not the only reason. In people with obesity, the disease may develop due to problems in the liver, the study found.
Scientists have identified people with overweight and proved that they are the cause of diabetes of the second type may be the accumulation of fat in the liver.
Studies show that the disease can develop even without insulin resistance.
The blood sugar level is mainly regulated by two hormones: insulin, which lowers blood glucose and glucagon which increases it. Under the influence of these hormones the liver plays an important role in the regulation of glucose levels through its production and distribution.
To clarify the relationship between the mitochondria of liver cells, obesity and diabetes, the researchers focused on a protein OPA1, which supports the structure of mitochondria. For this, they turned it off in mice and followed the consequences.
Without OPA1 liver was losing the ability to generate glucose with just a few weeks, the study found.
When OPA1 was returned, the mitochondria regained their normal morphology, but not the activity, said the authors.
Then scientists began to observe healthy rodents, and found that their livers produce glucose irrespective of hormonal factors. When an excess of fat in the liver an overproduction of glucose can lead to diabetes.
“Our findings help to explain the development of diabetes of the second type of people with fatty liver disease aside from the obvious imbalance of insulin,” said the authors. Now scientists intend to continue the experiment and to simulate the development of disease in animals in this scenario.