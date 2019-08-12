The doctors called vegetables to enhance potency
Male potency very thin “tool”. Men’s health and strength depends largely on the usual composition and nutritional standards.
Experts note that erectile dysfunction is increasingly began to meet among men even at a young age.
However, this does not mean that if there are such problems you need to be “Viagra” or to give up. It is only necessary to balance your diet, paying attention to some products that contribute to the strengthening and preservation of potency.
An important component to maintain male power is selenium. He is involved in the production of testosterone, improving sperm quality and reproductive function. This compound is present in large quantities in corn. The summer is the best time to replenish the selenium in the body. Enough three hundred grams of maize per day in order to increase the potency.
Selenium is also present in tomatoes, seafood, eggs, oily fish, nuts and legumes. All of these products can enhance the potency or to regain virility.