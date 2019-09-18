The doctors called vitamin that can harm the kidneys
You can’t take it without a prescription.
Reckless ingestion of fish oil and vitamin D can lead to excess in the body, which harm the kidneys and causes the disease destructive to a pair of on.
Scientists from the University of Toronto (Canada) made in the journal CMAJ with an appeal not to get involved in independent supplements and vitamins. Specifically is not to use fish oil and vitamin D without medical indications.
“Different drugs based on vitamin D are now freely sell at any pharmacy and store, and they can pose a threat to the health of ignorant people,” said University specialist born August.
The researchers cited the example case of a 54-year-old canadian who applied for help to the doctors due to his kidney problems. The trouble began after the men return from a trip to Southeast Asia where he spent a lot of time on the beach. A month after this trip the canadian kidney began to fail.
A survey of nephrologists did not identify disease — the kidneys of the patient had a normal structure, urine samples also did not contain anything suspicious. Was performed a more extensive study, and found that in the patient’s blood contained very high doses of calcium and parathyrin (a hormone contributing to its conclusion). Scientists remembered that the same thing can happen in the body when taking large amounts of vitamin D.
When the patient asked, did the fish oil, it turned out that the man really took the vitamin D for the last three years of life. To do this he started at the advice of a friend naturopath who assured that it improves health and supports the body weight in norm. The result is that the man who took random large doses of vitamin D went on a trip in which his body because of the sun began to get even more vitamin D. there was a chain of reactions that caused in the end, serious health problems and destruction of the kidneys.
Currently, after a long treatment, the man is living with chronic kidney disease third stage. According to doctors, this story should be a warning to all lovers of self-medication.