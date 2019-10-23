The doctors couldn’t believe: the body of an American, learned to produce ‘beer’
The doctors were able to cure the man, the body which has learned to develop a “beer”. The reason was beer fungus that appeared in his body due to the antibiotics. This writes TJournal.
According to doctors, the man began to experience problems in 2011. He seriously injured his finger which he was prescribed a course of antibiotics. After finishing the course of tablets, the American complained of feeling unwell, depression, clouding of consciousness and loss of memory. He was sent to a psychiatrist who prescribed antidepressants to the man.
Once he was stopped by a policeman who suspected a man of driving under the influence. American refused to undergo a medical examination, after which he was hospitalized. Doctors found he had high content of alcohol in the blood is 200 mg/DL. This amount is comparable to drinking 10 alcoholic drinks, which is enough to cause disorientation and slurring of speech. The police and doctors refused to believe that he drank nothing.
After discharge, the man went to a clinic in Ohio. There the doctors found in his Calais traces of the fungus Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is used in the production of beer. With the participation of the staff of the University of Richmond the patient was diagnosed with the syndrome automatic brewing. The man was prescribed antifungal therapy and a course of probiotics to restore microflora. In addition, it also needs to periodically measure the level of alcohol in the blood to prevent re-emergence of the fungus.
According to doctors, to the emergence of diseases caused effects of antibiotics, which he drank after the injury. Due to changed intestinal microflora, leading to excessive development of fungal cultures.