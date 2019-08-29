The doctors explain how best to eat mushrooms
Too much consumption of mushrooms can harm even a healthy body, warned the nutritionist.
Mushrooms often called one of the best products in the autumn diet. Dishes from mushrooms contribute to enhanced calcium absorption, improved performance thereby bones and teeth, and strengthen the protective capacities of the human immune system. Antonina Starodubova nutritionist told about how to use mushrooms in order not to harm your health.
The expert noted that excessive consumption of mushrooms can bring down even a healthy body. First of all, because of too much addiction to mushroom dishes affects the gastrointestinal tract.
“To eat the mushrooms no more than twice a week servings of not more than 100-120 grams,” — said the nutritionist Antonina Starodubova.
Also doctor told that food value of mushrooms depends on their age. In the food you eat only young mushrooms – they are full of vitamins and did not have time to gather a high concentration of potential toxins, as it can happen with old mushrooms. Do not forget: mushrooms are able to accumulate harmful substances, which they pull from the soil.
In turn, the dietitian Sergei Oblozhko said that mushrooms is the perfect addition to the diet slimming people: they are low in calories and the fiber enhances digestion.
However, the expert explained: mushrooms is better not to eat pregnant and lactating women, young children and the elderly – for them it is a heavy food can cause indigestion.