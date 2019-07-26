The doctors explained how the butter affects the development of diabetes
Butter is absolutely harmless for health.
Oil consumption is almost not connected with such indicators as mortality, and does not affect the development of cardiovascular diseases, said scientists from the United States in an article published in the journal PLoS ONE.
Moreover, the level of consumption of butter is inversely proportional to the development of diabetes, i.e., in accordance with the results of recent epidemiological studies, could have even a protective effect.
Researchers from tufts University analyzed the use of butter with a chronic disease and mortality from all causes. A meta-analysis based on systematic review and several academic and medical databases allowed to identify nine suitable for scientific research from the countries representing the results of 636 151 unique participants: the work covered a total of 6.5 million person-years of observation, which allowed to accurately determine the degree of relative risk.
Oil consumption (1 serving) has been standardized for all studies based on the rate of up to 14 g per day, which corresponds to approximately one tablespoon. In the described research the average consumption of butter ranged from about 0.3 servings per day to 3.2 servings per day. Scientists found only a weak link between increased daily serving of butter with the level of total mortality, risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. “Even if people who eat more oil, in General, have poorer nutrition and lead more unhealthy lifestyles, the oil was generally quite neutral,” concluded the authors.