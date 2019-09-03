The doctors explained how to ease the pain for angina
Doctors from the University of traditional Chinese medicine of Chengdu, found out that acupuncture can relieve chest pain in people who have prolonged stable angina. It is believed that this method can be used as a Supplement to the basic treatment. Information published in the American medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
Experts have studied the condition of 404 patients with stable angina. Studied passed through the acupuncture sessions, and also took antianginal drugs is used to treat and prevent attacks of the disease. A group of people in which specific points are stimulated with special needles, noted that the episodes of chest pain occur much less frequently now. Special places were on the affected meridians (invisible energy channels in the body). In China believe that it is the energy of life, and its violation triggers the disease. Acupuncture is able to help bring this thread to the balance. It is assumed that acupuncture may be resorted to as one of the variations subsidiary treatment.
Stable angina is the main symptom of myocardial ischemia. It appears when the blood flow to the heart decreases, causing the body can not get oxygen in sufficient quantity. Because of this increased risk of cardiovascular disease and sudden death.