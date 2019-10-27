The doctors explained how to strengthen the immunity in autumn
For anybody not a secret that with the onset of autumn, many people, especially children greatly “decreases” the immune system, which leads to various diseases.
Doctors say that pills for lifting immunity — nothing else as a ploy for gullible buyers. In order to improve the immune system need a comprehensive approach to this problem.
In fact, the correction of immunity is possible only by optimization of the parameters of lifestyle, sufficient exposure to fresh air, non-violent feeding, exercise, optimization of parameters of the air in the apartment, timely emptying of the bowel, restriction of contacts with patients.
Doctors advise to keep the maximum possible distance from the people who have SARS symptoms such as cough, sneezing, stuffy nose.
The source of infection is the hands of the patient. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid handshakes, and if you want to embark on anything in public places, it is better to use gloves.