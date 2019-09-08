The doctors explained that can mean dry elbows
This can be a symptom of the disease.
Most people who have dry elbows, not paying attention to it. They believe that this is only an aesthetic problem, and there’s nothing to that. And begin with this problem to contend with various moisturizing creams, thinking that this problem ends. But, whatever the case.
Doctors said that dry skin on elbows, warns of serious diseases of the body. Such as diabetes and hypothyroidism. All due to the fact that this part of the body is very delicate, and most importantly thin skin, and therefore, the elbows are practically absent sebaceous glands. And, it is difficult to know about the disease, due to the fact that the surface covered with folds.
Also, this problem can prevent the diseases associated with the thyroid, and that in the body is increased, or alternatively a reduced amount of hormones. To be sure, you need to contact the appropriate specialist and undergo a series of required examinations.
If the skin on the elbows is not only dry but also cracked, or appeared incomprehensible vysypte, it is likely psoriasis. Psoriasis is virtually untreatable.
Not worth it, just to raise raging, and panicking that you were sick. Not always dry elbows indicate some kind of disease. Sometimes it can appear due to the lack of certain vitamins in the body.
So at the first opportunity, you need to sign up to a specialist who can examine and prescribe treatment.