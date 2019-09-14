The doctors explained the appearance of the moles on certain parts of the body
Scientists from the Medical College of London explained the appearance of the moles on certain parts of the body.
Moles are on the body almost every person. According to scientists, their appearance is influenced by several factors. Chief among them are heredity and ultraviolet radiation.
An experiment was conducted with the participation of more than three thousand twins in the course of which experts have studied the moles on the stomach, hands, head, back, neck and feet of the subjects. All the volunteers at the time of study were healthy.
As the results, the least (26%) genetic predisposition affect the appearance of moles on the back and abdomen, and most (69%) on the lower legs.
In the future the obtained results, the researchers intend to use in the diagnosis and treatment of melanoma.
According to doctors, all acquired nevus in the first half of life appear, and in the second half of them disappears, and part of it can thicken, to turn pale or, on the contrary, it becomes brighter. After any UV exposure (after sunbathing, Solarium) moles “aktiviziruyutsya”, darken, increase, new.
If a mole grows, changes color, shape, there are unpleasant sensations is an occasion as soon as possible to see a doctor.