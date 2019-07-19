The doctors explained the dangers of fried food
For anybody not a secret that fatty, fried food is harmful to our body and adds the extra inches at the waist.
However, not everyone knows that such products blocks the vessels supplying the heart. This conclusion after years of research with conflicting results.
Part of the research came to the conclusion that this risk exists, and a number of research papers have given opposite results. And now a study involving more than 150,000 people have proven that eating fried foods like potatoes, doughnuts or onion rings, even once a week increases the risk of disease of the coronary arteries.
The stronger the cooking for our foods people choose, the higher the risk of this disease, as researchers found. The risk is that when heating the oil for cooking it highlighted the aldehydes — chemicals that can increase blood pressure and reduce the so-called “good” cholesterol or high density lipoproteins.
In addition, fried foods have a large amount of calories and fat. Over time this blocks the arteries, which can lead to heart attack and stroke.