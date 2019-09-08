The doctors explained the dangers of hypertension in middle age
The presence of abnormal values of blood pressure in middle age may increase the likelihood of developing dementia.
That’s why maintaining a healthy blood pressure can help to reduce the risk of losing brain function.
These conclusions were made by scientists from John Hopkins University published in the journal Jama.
To make such a conclusion, 4,700 people were followed for 25 years. Those who had hypertension in middle age and in old age, there were 49% more likely to develop senile dementia than those who have cardiovascular system was not in this condition.
The risk was even higher (62%) among those who had hypertension in middle age, and then had a low blood pressure in the elderly. Researchers believed the pressure is increased if its performance was > 140/90 mm Hg. century, and reduced if