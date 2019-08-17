The doctors explained the dangers of too much calcium in the body
This is the trace mineral that can be taken only after consultation with your doctor.
Often we thoughtlessly independently begin to drink calcium, but it causes harm.
When prescribing calcium, the doctor focuses on your gender, age, comorbidities, test results, pH of the stomach, physical activity and other factors.
Most of our food eats plenty of calcium, but it is poorly absorbed. To calcium are in the right place, he needs other minerals and vitamins.
If you have a deficiency of magnesium and silicon, the calcium will not be absorbed.
If you have low levels of vitamins D3 and K2, the calcium absorption will not be. Moreover, the drug is calcium in this case, it can harm the body.
Forms of calcium
Calcium carbonate is suitable only for those who have a normal or increased acidity. This form has pronounced antacid effect, i.e., reduces the acidity of gastric juice. Most often in people older than 30 acidity decreased.
Under these conditions the absorption of calcium carbonate is complicated (0-2%), and this may cause belching, flatulence, diarrhea/constipation, stomach pain. This form is not suitable for people with kidney stones and antibiotics.
Calcium made from egg shells, oyster shells, sea sponges and coral polyps. Most often in our pharmacies found it.
Calcium citrate bioavailability much higher than the carbonate. For the assimilation of this form of calcium hydrochloric acid is not required, its absorption does not depend on the acidity of the digestive tract, resulting in his biodostupnostthew reaches 44%.
When a normal level of gastric acid to absorb this form of calcium is 2.5 times higher than that of carbonate. Low acidity stomach the bioavailability of citrate above carbonate 11 times.
It is not affected by stomach acid, therefore more preferred as a source of calcium for people with low and normal level. Calcium citrate alkalizes the urine, which is beneficial for inflammation of the urinary system and prevents kidney stones.