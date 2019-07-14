The doctors explained the need to constantly drink water

The doctors explained that it is necessary to drink water regularly, as it is a source of energy. In the absence of the right amount of fluid in the body activity and human performance decreases, in some cases, dehydration.

Медики объяснили необходимость постоянно пить воду

The more a person drinks, the greater the amount of toxins excreted out, experts say. The toxins come out with sweat through the skin. Water, as an essential component to sustain life, helps to lose weight, however, it starts active metabolic processes. Experts recommend to drink at least 1.5-2 liters every day. Water has no calories to get enough of it, it creates the feeling of a full stomach. The human body, doctors note, 50% of the liquid medium, this balance must be constantly maintained. Determining the total amount, you need to consider fruit drinks, tea, juices and soups.

In addition, the use of large amounts of water in some cases is undesirable. When the contraindications and certain health problems should consult with doctors.

