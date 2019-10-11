The doctors explained, this can not eat dumplings
Dumplings — a delicious and hearty dish. They can be cooked very quickly, but not all will be useful to use them.
The combination of the test and fatty meat will cause discomfort in people with disorders of the digestive system: often there is bloating and a feeling of heaviness.
In the test contains gluten, because the dish itself prohibited patients with celiac disease. Salt retards the withdrawal of liquid, resulting in increased pressure.
Harm dumplings purchased:
In most cases, buying the dumplings in the store, you can’t know for sure what is included in the composition of raw materials. This gives rise to certain health problems. It is important to understand that the store-bought dumplings have virtually no natural ingredients.
In order not to face serious illnesses and challenges, it is strongly recommended to prepare a dish yourself only from high quality raw materials. Store semi-finished products Packed with various synthetic additives and preservatives. Natural meat in these dumplings just yet.
Besides store-bought dumplings can be left in the freezer. You can’t know how many times the product has been frozen. This components deteriorate. Do not expect any benefit from such raw materials.