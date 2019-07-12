The doctors explained what the benefits of dark chocolate
Dark chocolate is a favorite treat of many children and adults on the planet.
But very few know about all its useful properties. In the US, scientists have found some evidence of its usefulness to the body.
According to their research, the human body has in its bowels a number of special bacteria that when you receive a chocolate convert the contained substances into compounds able to resist inflammatory processes. Especially, these bacteria beneficially affect the cardiovascular system people.
Experiments on the effects of dark chocolate on the human organism was carried out by specialists of Louisiana. During the experiments they studied three different types of cocoa powder, which is used in the preparation of chocolate.
Digestive process they imitated in special tubes. Then, those substances which have not been absorbed “by the body”, subjected to fermentation, which were used, the bacteria of the intestine.
According to the researchers, gut microbes are classified into two types: good and bad. Bacteria belonging to the category of useful, showed active interaction with the chocolate, showing, thus, its growth and enhanced the production of inflammatory compounds during fermentation.
Thus, experts conclude, despite the fact that many of the components included in chocolate, is poorly digested and assimilated, when they reach the colon, enter into the work of already bacteria. Fibers are fermented by them, and large parts of polyphenolic polymers in the interaction with them, become small, which digest even easier. They have the property of anti-inflammatory activity.