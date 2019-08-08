The doctors explained what the benefits of eggs

August 8, 2019
Many people regularly pose the question — who needs to eat eggs and why are they so useful.

Медики объяснили, в чем польза куриных яиц

Nutritionists say that it is one of the most important products for the human body.
So, scientists have proven that eggs have a positive effect on reducing levels of “bad” cholesterol, by lecithin.
Eggs are one of the most valuable natural products. They boost immunity, help fight the unfavorable influence of environment, infections and stress, normalize metabolism and help the expectant mother deliver a healthy baby.

