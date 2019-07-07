The doctors explained what the benefits of tomato juice
Useful properties of tomato juice due to its rich vitamin and mineral composition.
The tomato juice contains vitamin A, b, C, E, PP and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iodine, copper, zinc and many others. Japanese scientists conducted an experiment in which he asked nearly 500 people of all ages to drink tomato juice.
It is noted that the juice that was drunk by participants in the experiment were unsalted. They also kept diaries in which were recorded all the changes of his state of health. Almost all of the study participants had decreased blood pressure.
Four weeks later, the researchers examined the diaries of the study participants, and also checked their health. In 94% of volunteers who had a diagnosis of hypertension or prehypertension, there was a reduction in blood pressure. Half of the participants decreased the level of cholesterol in the blood.
According to experts, this health effect is associated with a high content likopina –a carotenoid pigment, which is a powerful antioxidant. Previously, other studies have shown that the action of lycopene is enhanced by the content in tomatoes are vitamins A, E, and C, Then the scientists came to the conclusion that the most effective way to use whole tomatoes, tomato paste or juice.