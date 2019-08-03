The doctors explained what the harm and benefit of mushrooms
The doctor: Mushrooms contain a variety of vitamins, but most of them are not absorbed by the body.
Forest mushrooms composition are very useful product as it contain huge amounts of vitamins, minerals and other valuable substances to the body, however, to eat this delicacy under the pretext of fortification is not necessary — the problem is that most of the nutrients not absorbed by the body.
“Mushrooms are good because they are very low in calories, don’t break any diets and quickly cause a feeling of satiety, it is a great source of protein during lent. But they are contraindicated in problems with stomach, liver and digestive tract,” warned nutritionist, adding that most mushrooms are safe. But abuse by any other people, and to use them in the presence of chronic diseases is possible only with the permission of the doctor.
Those who are dieting is to remember that fungi, though are low in calories, but can be considered as not dangerous for the figure only for cooking, marinating and pickling, but after frying in oil they become “heavier” 150-200 calories.
I should add that in folk medicine of many countries it is believed that mushrooms help fight cancer as well as diabetes and disorders of the circulatory system. However, the doctor said, scientific evidence that is not, however, know for sure that mushrooms have a positive effect on the protective forces of the body. They are useful because they contain phosphorus, and beta-glucans, which have a beneficial effect on the immune system.
“Amino acids in fungi, a beneficial effect on mental activity, memory, inhibit the development of atherosclerosis. And in the forest there are many gifts of vitamins. For example, b vitamins (B1, B2, B6), which contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system,” said the doctor.