The doctors explained when it is useful to consume fats
The question of eating foods high in fat actualized in recent times, since the traditional medical view about the benefits of fat has changed.
A new study by specialists from the USA have shown that fat is of benefit only under the condition that the whole person is supported by a healthy diet.
The results of the work of American nutritionists have reported the electronic journal “Herald of Health”. The researchers came to the conclusion that fat has significant health potential of the human body – but only subject to important principle.
“Eating fats may reduce the risk of certain dangerous diseases, but only if that food is a part of the healthy Mediterranean diet,” said the experts.
Their findings are based on data obtained after the analysis of scientific experiments for the 50-year period. The authors found that Mediterranean diet with its high level of vegetable fats and fish oils reduces the risk of developing breast cancer by 57%, heart attack and stroke by 29%, diabetes mellitus type 2 – 30%.
Food in the Mediterranean diet, which is characterized by consumption of olive oil, fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals, fish and whole-grain products, doctors called the most favorable for health of people. According to them, even eating very large amounts of fat in the Mediterranean style of eating can make people more healthy.
At the same time, experts noted that the consumption of fat in the circumstances of diet, rich in sugar and carbohydrates — is destructive to health. According to experts, this is the style of food has led to a crisis of obesity, which is observed today.
The scientists also reported that it found no evidence that the Mediterranean diet lowers blood pressure, the risk of developing kidney disease and the risk of early death.