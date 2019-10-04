The doctors explained who absolutely can not eat Goji berries
Eating Goji berries should be extremely accurate, in fact, overdo it with the dose, can be harmful to health.
Moreover, there are a number of contraindications, people about these berries, it should be abandoned.
Do not take Goji berries at an elevated temperature. This reasonable step will help to avoid the opposite effect.
Taking medication, lowering blood pressure, refrain from eating Goji. This way you can avoid the side effects of drugs, appointed expert.
Diarrhea and flatulence may have a person with a weak gut, in case of the use of a large number of berries.
Being quite a strong allergen, fruit can trigger allergies in some people. Unpleasant consequences can be avoided in advance in consultation with a specialist.
Strictly contraindicated Goji berries to receive in the event of:
Inclination to diarrhoea;
Allergies to yellow, red and orange fruits;
Breast-feeding.
It is also important to offer this product to a child up to 3 years.