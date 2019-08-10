The doctors explained who absolutely can not eat yogurt

Yogurt is one of the most popular products in the diet.

However, not everyone knows that there is a list of contraindications when it is necessary to eliminate yogurt from your diet.

So, we are talking about natural as well as artificial yogurt itself is a harmful product.

Natural yogurt is contraindicated in:

gastritis with high acidity of gastric juice (increases the acidity);
ulcers of the stomach and duodenum;
flatulence (during the digestion of yogurt formation of gases);
diarrhea (yogurt has a laxative effect);
various diseases of the kidneys (can cause kidney failure).

Yogurt is also contraindicated in children up to one year (annoying kids stomach).

