The doctors explained who absolutely can not eat yogurt
August 10, 2019
Yogurt is one of the most popular products in the diet.
However, not everyone knows that there is a list of contraindications when it is necessary to eliminate yogurt from your diet.
So, we are talking about natural as well as artificial yogurt itself is a harmful product.
Natural yogurt is contraindicated in:
gastritis with high acidity of gastric juice (increases the acidity);
ulcers of the stomach and duodenum;
flatulence (during the digestion of yogurt formation of gases);
diarrhea (yogurt has a laxative effect);
various diseases of the kidneys (can cause kidney failure).
Yogurt is also contraindicated in children up to one year (annoying kids stomach).
