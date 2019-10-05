The doctors explained why it is dangerous to live in one-room apartments
According to experts, life in a Studio apartment for couples or families is a difficult and dangerous test. In such circumstances, are often formed mechanisms of diseases, nervous disorders and weight gain.
Many believe that it is better to have their own housing, albeit small and cramped. Experts say that even one adult in this house where only one room, little space, and family life it is dangerous.
In such circumstances, there is a feeling of acute lack of personal space, and understanding that to escape from it, reinforces negative emotions. So you can start to develop a sense of hopelessness, apathy, nervousness, depression.
The devastating effects of living in cramped feel and children. Scientists explain: when a child grows up without personal space and do not feel secure, it deprives him of tranquility. As a result, he loses the ability to concentrate, it decreases performance, there is no normal relations with peers.
In addition, in small apartments there is no through ventilation and not enough air, and a large number of accumulating carbon dioxide is bad for the immune system. The incidence in close homes are almost always very intense infections are passed from one person to another in 95% of cases.
“It is proven that children who grew up in “one-room”, get sick more often and have poorer health in adulthood,” — said experts.