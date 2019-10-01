The doctors explained why orange juice is more useful than the fruit itself
German scientists conducted a study and found out that orange juice is much healthier than the fruit itself. A glass of this drink a day will strengthen the immune system and help prevent the risk of several dangerous diseases. On the work of specialists from the universities of Kiel and Hohenheim.
This knows that oranges contains a lot of vitamin C, carotenoids and flavonoids. These substances can reduce the risk of certain cancers, cardiovascular disease, and gout. It is best with this role copes juice, not the fruit. However, in recent years, orange juice has announced harmful because large amounts of fructose, which is contraindicated for those who are watching their figure.
Researchers from Germany, however, conducted several experiments that showed that a glass of juice for Breakfast diet is not a hindrance. On the contrary. Specific nutrients that are in juice orange citrus better absorbed by the body, as it increases their bioavailability.
In order to prove this, researchers conducted two experiments. The first was attended by 12 people. They refused to plant products containing carotenoids (e.g. tomatoes, carrots, and spinach, etc.). Within a few days, they drank for Breakfast, orange juice, and then ate themselves citrus. After that, each of the subjects took a blood test. It was found that people consumed about two times more carotenoids from orange juice than from the fruit.
This is due to the production of juice, during which the pectin and cellulose from the drink is removed. If you eat the fruit themselves, these substances partially prevent absorption of the carotenoids. In addition, crucial for nutrient absorption is the consistency of the products. So, when chewed orange never crushed completely, which prevents absorption of antioxidants.
The second experiment showed that regular consumption of orange juice can reduce the level of uric acid, preventing the development of gout. This effect experts associated with the fact that juice contains a lot of vitamin C and flavonoids (especially hesperidin). If the crystallization of uric acid in the joints and tissues is delayed, it may prevent the development of gout, said the scientists.