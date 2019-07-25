The doctors explained why sleep in pajamas bad
Why is it better to sleep without clothes.
Almost every third inhabitant of America prefer to sleep without clothes — this was reported by the US national Foundation. After reading this article, maybe you want to try on “the costumes of Adam and eve.”
Why without better sleep? Due to the preservation of our pyjamas for the heat, we often at night Wake up from overheating. As a result, the morning get drowsiness and fatigue.
Touching the naked body of the partner creates the mood and awakens the intimate attraction. This is due to the production of oxytocin and endorphins in the body.
‘ve all heard that bacteria need heat and humidity. Sleep in pajamas — the best way to help bacteria to multiply: heat+humidity — an excellent result. This is especially true for the intimate zone of a person. Scientists found that men who like to sleep in clothes, due to the increased temperature decreases sperm quality that may have a negative impact in the conception of children. For this reason, experts recommend to refuse a night’s sleep in shorts and refuse of a narrow linen.
A well-rested person is calm, kind. As you know, insomnia and stress contribute to the accumulation of fat. That’s why well-rested people are usually slender.
Sleep in pajamas, suggests the presence of excess heat, which prevents good sleep. And sleep quality largely determines the beauty and the color of our skin. So, if you want to be young and beautiful — sleep naked.
Still sleep in a cool condition conducive to the improvement of metabolism, which affects the decrease in the level of glucose in the blood.
And finally, any nightwear worth the money, and good — not small money. But if to count how many pajamas we buy in life, instead of having to buy a really necessary thing, then it becomes clear: it is better to sleep without clothes.