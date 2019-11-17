The doctors explained why you should not rinse your mouth after brushing your teeth
British doctors have issued a number of recommendations related to teeth care. According to their data, for example, after brushing your teeth it is not necessary to rinse the mouth with water.
According to experts, in terms of maintaining clean and healthy teeth, we do a lot wrong. In particular, the need to brush your teeth not less two minutes, and for cleaning it is best to use a good paste with fluoride.
The dentist, Karen Coates explained that the toothbrush is not necessary to wet the brush and fill paste its entire surface. Will be more than enough to squeeze onto the toothbrush the size of a pea. According to the physician, each tooth needs to handle in a circular motion.
Coates noted that the teeth should be cleaned gently. Too active cleaning can contribute to irritation and inflammation of the gums.
The dentist also touched the question of whether to rinse teeth after brushing with toothpaste. The expert believes that you should not do that.
“When you brush your teeth, just spit out excess but do not rinse your mouth. So you just wash all the fluoride that has just caused,” — said the expert.
In addition, after cleaning, at least for half an hour do not drink water, drink, eat. In the teeth of the particles of fluorine after hygienic procedures remain for about 30 minutes.
In addition, the dentist is urged not to brush teeth immediately after meals: this habit can ruin the enamel is already weakened by the time the acidity of food intake.