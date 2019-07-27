The doctors found, how many eggs can you eat for dinner

Experts agreed on the opinion that there is no better product for dinner than the usual chicken egg. Read on to find out why.

The fact is that eating eggs helps our body to produce melatonin, a hormone that is also known as the “sleep hormone”. Thanks to this substance, we adhere to the biorhythms, “commanding” us to sleep when it is needed — i.e. at night.

By the way, eggs are also known for high content of amino acids, thereby reducing the intensity of nervous tension. This is another answer to the question, why is it helpful to eat eggs for dinner.

“Eggs not only improve sleep, but also slow down the weight gain, the aging process, and even reduce stress levels. To achieve the desired effect eat two pieces a day.” — scientists suggest.

