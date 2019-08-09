The doctors found out about any health problems they say pimples on different parts of the face
Rash in different parts of the face may indicate the presence of certain health problems. “Facial mapping” helps to identify what triggered by pimples in one area or another, reports the Daily Mail.
Rash in the area above the eyebrows associated with the gall bladder and the liver, in this case, doctors recommend to reduce the amount of fatty or processed foods in the diet. According to Chinese medicine, rashes between the eyebrows appear because of the love of alcohol, Smoking or unhealthy food. It is believed that the nose is connected to heart and lungs, and acne in this area can speak about the need to reduce the consumption of salty or spicy foods, and increase the amounts of vitamin B. Acne on the left cheek is able to indicate problems with the liver, on the right — with light, is also recommended to reduce the consumption of junk food, sugar, wine and seafood.
The mouth area associated with the digestive system, so if you rash in this area it is important to eat more fiber and vegetables. Acne on the chin have a relationship with hormone levels, able to balance them with omega-3.