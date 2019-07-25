The doctors found out how it really is affected by the pressure on the risk of heart attack
It should be remembered that during a heart attack the heart begins to perform chaotic oscillations, as blood are also not uniformly delivers oxygen to the brain and other organs. This condition is extremely dangerous for human life. Specialists from the United States said the pressure is critical and may facilitate the occurrence of heart attack.
Scientists conducted a study which was attended by about a million people. During the experiment was examined about 36 000 000 values of blood pressure.
According to the results of studies that were conducted previously it was thought that the greatest value in the development of heart attack is only the systolic pressure. For diastolic pressure the attention of almost not addressed.
One of the authors of the study, Alexander K. flint argues that the likelihood of strokes and heart attacks depends both on systolic and diastolic hypertension. The pressure should cause the alarm indicators are considered to be 130/80.
Experts advise to watch your pressure periodically measured, and the presence of elevated indicators to regularly monitor the pressure, as well as to visit a doctor. Also they recommend not to neglect physical exercise to control the consumption of salt, reduce or abandon the use of alcoholic beverages. The same researchers recommended to eat according to the DASH diet: often and little by little.